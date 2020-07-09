Nominations open for South Shore Wall of Legends

Nominations are now open for a new class of South Shore Legends to add to the Wall of Legends at the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority in Hammond. Nominees should have accomplishments that “resonate in and beyond Northwest Indiana.”
Nominations of individuals or teams will be excepted through Sept. 2.
The Wall of Legends Project is sponsored by the BP Whiting Refinery.
“BP is pleased to continue sponsoring the Legends program, which showcases the men and women who have made significant contributions toward making Northwest Indiana the thriving community it is today," said Dave Kurt, Whiting Refinery manager and longtime Indiana resident. "The rich history of these legends is an inspiration to all of us who live and work here.”
New legends will be inducted in December.
Legends are individuals, living or dead, who have had a substantial impact with “lasting implications” and have lived or worked in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski or Starke counties.
Typically, South Shore Legends are historical contributors, not modern-day innovators, said John Davies, founder and coordinator. Legends inducted in 2019 were George Ade, Thomas G. Katsahnias and Dr. Harold E. Scheub. Other Legends include W.F. Wellman, the Tuskegee Airmen of Northwest Indiana, Jean Shepherd, stage and screen star Karl Malden, boxing great Tony Zale, Vee-Jay Records co-founder Vivian Carter, Apollo 8 Commander Frank Borman, Dr. William Scholl, Indiana’s 20th Civil War Regiment and recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor and the Nobel Prize.
Multiple individuals engaged in the same activity can be included in one nomination. To obtain a nomination form, contact John Davies via email at john.davies1214@gmail.com or by phone at 219-789-1214. Nominations can be submitted online at www.southshorecva.com/legends/nominate-a-south-shore-legend/ or by mail to South Shore CVA, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond.
First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize Hammond health care workers
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.