Nominations open for South Shore Wall of Legends

Nominations are now open for a new class of South Shore Legends to add to the Wall of Legends at the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority in Hammond. Nominees should have accomplishments that “resonate in and beyond Northwest Indiana.”

Nominations of individuals or teams will be excepted through Sept. 2.

The Wall of Legends Project is sponsored by the BP Whiting Refinery.

“BP is pleased to continue sponsoring the Legends program, which showcases the men and women who have made significant contributions toward making Northwest Indiana the thriving community it is today," said Dave Kurt, Whiting Refinery manager and longtime Indiana resident. "The rich history of these legends is an inspiration to all of us who live and work here.”

New legends will be inducted in December.

Legends are individuals, living or dead, who have had a substantial impact with “lasting implications” and have lived or worked in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Pulaski or Starke counties.