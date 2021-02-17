Nominations open for the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame

Nominations are open for the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame. The 2021 class will be the 14th inducted into the Hall of Fame, which is presented by The Times Media Co. and In Business magazine.

The Times is soliciting individual nominees who have made a substantial contribution to their field of business, and of enterprises that have contributed to the economic development of the Region. Nominations will be accepted until March 26. The class of 2021 will be announced in In Business and on nwi.com, and the inductees will be honored at a banquet in May.