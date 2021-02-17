 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nominations open for the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame
alert top story urgent

Nominations open for the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame

{{featured_button_text}}
2021 hall of fame logo

Nominations are open for the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame. The 2021 class will be the 14th inducted into the Hall of Fame, which is presented by The Times Media Co. and In Business magazine. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Times is soliciting individual nominees who have made a substantial contribution to their field of business, and of enterprises that have contributed to the economic development of the Region. Nominations will be accepted until March 26. The class of 2021 will be announced in In Business and on nwi.com, and the inductees will be honored at a banquet in May.

Nominations can be made online at nwi.com/halloffame. To email nominations, or for information on sponsorship, email Cindy Kimmel at cindy.kimmel@nwi.com

0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts