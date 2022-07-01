Nominations sought for 2022's 20 Under 40 awards

Nominations of young professionals are being accepted for this year's 20 Under 40 awards program.

The Times of Northwest Indiana and In Business magazine will accept nominations at nwi.com/20under40 through July 27.

This annual awards program was created to identify and honor 20 individuals under the age of 40 who have shown outstanding leadership and have become key players in the growth and development of Northwest Indiana. Nominees should meet at least one of the following criteria:

Demonstrated leadership and/or success in their field of interest or occupation.

Contributed to their field of interest, occupation or community through innovation.

Shown a personal commitment to community service.

Supported educational programs and/or institutions.

Anyone nominating a potential awardee should be prepared to provide the nominee's name, business or employer, telephone number and email address. Nominators are also asked to provide a statement providing the reason the nominee warrants selection.

The online nominating form also asks for the submitters name, email address and phone number.

The 20 Under 40 awardees will be featured in an issue of In Business magazine and will be invited to a reception and dinner in their honor later this year.

