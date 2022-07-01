 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
alert urgent

Nominations sought for 2022's 20 Under 40 awards

  • 0

Nominations of young professionals are being accepted for this year's 20 Under 40 awards program. 

The Times of Northwest Indiana and In Business magazine will accept nominations at nwi.com/20under40 through July 27.

This annual awards program was created to identify and honor 20 individuals under the age of 40 who have shown outstanding leadership and have become key players in the growth and development of Northwest Indiana. Nominees should meet at least one of the following criteria:

  • Demonstrated leadership and/or success in their field of interest or occupation.
  • Contributed to their field of interest, occupation or community through innovation.
  • Shown a personal commitment to community service.
  • Supported educational programs and/or institutions.

Anyone nominating a potential awardee should be prepared to provide the nominee's name, business or employer, telephone number and email address. Nominators are also asked to provide a statement providing the reason the nominee warrants selection.

People are also reading…

The online nominating form also asks for the submitters name, email address and phone number.

The 20 Under 40 awardees will be featured in an issue of In Business magazine and will be invited to a reception and dinner in their honor later this year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts