The Times Media Co. is accepting nominations to the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame.
Nominations of individuals who have made substantial contributions in their field of business, and of enterprises that have contributed significantly to the economic development of Northwest Indiana, can be made at nwi.com/halloffame.
This year's class will be the Business & Industry Hall of Fame's 12th. There are currently 63 individual members, and three businesses have been honored as Enterprise of the Year.
Last year's inductees were William Hasse of Hasse Construction Co., Dr. Vidya Kora, Terry McMahon of McMahon & Associates, Scott Albanese of Albanese Confectionery Group and Jeff Strack of Strack & Van Til. The Enterprise of the Year was Monosol.
Nominators will be asked for the nominee's name, business and occupation, and for contact information, as well as a reason for the nomination. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 9.
The business people and enterprise selected for induction will be honored at a luncheon this spring, and will be profiled in the April issue of The Times Media Co.'s In Business magazine.