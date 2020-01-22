Nominations sought for Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame

The Times Media Co. and In Business magazine are seeking nominees for the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame. Nominations for individual inductees and an Enterprise of the Year will be accepted through March 25.

Nominations can be made online at nwi.com/halloffame.

Inductees will be profiled in the May issue of In Business, and will be honored at a May 19 luncheon at Avalon Manor in Hobart. The annual event attracts hundreds of Region business, non-profit and public sector leaders, and features a discussion with prominent leaders including Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has confirmed his attendance for the third consecutive year.

The Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame includes 67 members. The 2020 class will be its 13th.

In 2019, attorney Kenneth Allen, realtor Ron McColly, restaurateur Benito Gamba and food industry executive David Van Eekeren were inducted, and U.S. Steel was named the 2019 Enterprise of the Year.

