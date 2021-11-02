Noodles & Company opens Wednesday in Crown Point

Get ready for a big bowl of comfort.

Noodles & Company is bringing its Wisconsin mac and cheese, buttered noodles, zucchini shrimp scampi, roasted garlic cream tortellini, Japanese pan noodles and spicy Korean beef noodles to Crown Point.

The suburban Denver-based fast-casual chain opens its latest Northwest Indiana location Wednesday at 10720 Broadway Ave. in the Beacon Hill development. Noodles & Company also has Northwest Indiana locations in Munster, Schererville and Valparaiso.

Noodles & Company sells noodles, Zoodles made with zucchini and cauliflower noodles like gnocchi, drawing inspiration from cuisines around the world. It, for instance, has Italian favorites like penne rosa, Asian fare like pad Thai and American dishes like Buffalo mac and cheese. Dishes can be customized with different proteins like grilled chicken, parmesan-crusted chicken and shrimp. It also has soup, salads and sides like potstickers, Korean meatballs and tomato basil bisque.

The Crown Point location will offer dine-in, takeout, delivery and curbside pickup. It has a drive-thru pickup window for customers who call ahead, giving them a chance to pick up their orders while on the go without setting foot in the restaurant.