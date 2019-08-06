North American steel production up 1.4% in first six months of the year

Steel production in North America, which mostly takes place in the United States, totaled 60.1 million tons during the first six months of 2019, up 1.4% over the first six months of 2018.
Output was up by 7.4% in Asia, flat in the Russian region, and down 2.5% in the European Union over the first half of the year, as compared to the same period last year, according to the Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association. Steelmakers produced 925.1 million tons of steel in the first six months of 2019, 660.2 million tons of which were manufactured in Asia.
The World Steel Association reported global steel production rose by 4.6% to 159 million tons in June, as compared to June of last year.
The United States made 7.3 million tons of steel in June, a 3.1% year-over-year increase, ranking fourth worldwide in output.
China again made more than 10 times as much steel as the United States in June, making 87.5 million tons, a 10% year-over-year jump. India ranked second worldwide with 9.3 million tons, a 4% year-over-year increase, and Japan third with 8.8 million tons, a 0.4% year-over-year decrease.
Steel production increased by 3.4% to 1.3 million tons in France and by 2.3% to 1.2 million tons in Spain in June, according to the World Steel Association. That month, steel output fell by 2.6% to 6 million tons in South Korea, by 5.8% to 3.4 million tons of steel in Germany, 2.5% to 2.1 million tons in Italy, 3.1% to 2.8 million tons in Brazil, 11% to 2.7 million tons in Turkey, and 3% to 1.7 million tons in Ukraine.