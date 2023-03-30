North Judson has welcomed its first new apartment complex in about 30 years.

The new Park Villa Apartments in Starke County are duplex-style, market-rate apartments with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached garage. Verhagen Investments developed the new apartments at State and George streets by the town park.

North Judson native Kirt Verhagen developed the property after buying it in 2021.

“North Judson and many other small towns are an underserved market where modern, low maintenance, market-rate apartments are concerned,” Verhagen said. “Our aim is to provide these types of apartments in attractive settings close to amenities. Also, I am from North Judson, and would like to see the town attract new residents and thrive. Ensuring new housing is available helps that happen.”

The Park Villa Apartments include washers, dryers, lawn care and snow removal. They allow pets.

The apartments are located close to downtown, Norwayne Field and North Judson-San Pierre Schools.

“Starke County is no different than most rural communities when it comes to a lack of housing inventory,” Starke County Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Lisa Dan said. “There are only 44 homes for sale countywide right now. SCEDF works closely with county, city, and town elected officials, contractors, and other shareholders to bring housing opportunities ranging from executive to market-rate to affordable to our communities. We are thrilled to see this growth in North Judson.”

Osborne Advantage Real Estate in North Judson manages the apartments.

“I am very happy that Kirt Verhagen is developing housing here,” North Judson Town Council President John Rowe said. “The fact that one of our native sons has chosen to invest here is a testament to what a wonderful and unique town North Judson is.”

Verhagen plans to build more apartments at the Park Place site and also owns another parcel of land in downtown North Judson where he may build more housing in the future.

“We are already fully rented at Park Place, even before construction concluded, so things look positive for future building,” Verhagen said.