{{featured_button_text}}
North Point Orthopaedics breaks ground on $10 million medical office that quadruples its space

North Point Orthopaedics breaks ground on a new two-story $10 million medical office in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete joseph.pete@nwi.com, 219-933-3316

MUNSTER — North Point Orthopaedics broke ground Friday on a new $10 million medical office building in Munster that will more than quadruple its space.

Doctors Gregory McComis, Nick Pandhi, John Rachoy, Brian Evanson and David Harris are building the 25,000-square-foot facility at the site of the former Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home at 9445 Calumet Ave. It's five times as large at the 5,000-square-foot office they currently inhabit at Community Hospital in Munster.

"I was in sole practice for 12 years," McComis said. "Then these guys partnered with me. We have seven doctors, soon to be nine."

North Point Orthopaedics has grown from having eight employees to 35 employees in the past 18 months. 

"We're affiliated with Community Hospital and provide about 90% of their orthopedic services," McComis said. "We're just trying to grow with them and they're growing rapidly also. We're trying to provide high quality care. Our health grade numbers are the best already. We try to provide personal care, which is rare in orthopedics."

The new facility will include a state-of-the-art physical therapy center that will include some equipment that's not currently available outside Chicago or Indianapolis, McComis said. It will offer urgent care, pediatric orthopedics, adult orthopedics, sports medicine, and spine care. It will be a full-service orthopedic center with diagnostic tools like X-rays and ultrasound.

Contractor Hasse Construction is expected to finish the build-out by September, and North Point Orthopaedics hopes to move into the new location in Munster by Oct. 1.

McComis said the new site had many benefits, including proximity to the hospital, frontage on a highly trafficked road and access from both Calumet Avenue and Columbia Avenue.

"Obviously with the hospital this is becoming a medical corridor," McComis said. "We're right in the middle of that corridor and hope to be the crown jewel."

Pandhi said the two-story building was specifically designed to be convenient for orthopedic patients and it will be completely wheelchair-accessible.

"There will be easy drop-off and easy in-and-out," he said. "The physical therapy will be in the northeast corner where there will be nice windows overlooking the street. There will be a separate entrance so instead of having to walk through the parking and the building they can just walk in the back side. It's designed with amenities like that."

Nurse Practitioner Julie Pruim said North Point Orthopaedics would remain focused on improving patients' quality of life.

"We're dedicated to restoring people to active lifestyles," she said.

For more information, call 219-836-1060 or visit nportho.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.