North Point Orthopaedics opens new medical office in Munster

MUNSTER — North Point Orthopaedics opened a new $10 million medical office building in Munster five times as large as its previous office down the street.

The new medical office at 9445 Calumet Ave. in Munster that North Point Orthopaedics moved into last month offers physical therapy, braces, X-Rays, ultrasound, injections for joint pain and other orthopedic services. It also has urgent care services that allow patients to walk in without appointments to get orthopedic care within in an hour.

Patients can go there to be treated for back pain, hip pain, sports injuries and many other conditions. Patients also can get physical therapy there as they recover from an injury or surgery.

Hasse Construction built the 25,000-square-foot facility at the site of the former Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home over the past year. It's owned by doctors Gregory McComis, Nick Pandhi, John Rachoy, Brian Evanson and David Harris, who previously had an office at Community Hospital in Munster.

"We're very proud of the project," Hasse Construction's William Hasse said. "It's one of the largest we recently completed."

North Point Orthopaedics is affiliated with Community Hospital, providing the majority of its orthopedic services.

The new two-story facility just off Calumet Avenue offers full-service orthopedic care, including pediatric orthopedics, adult orthopedics, sports medicine, and spine care. It was designed to be easily accessed by orthopedic patients and is wheelchair-accessible. Patients for instance can be dropped off just outside the physical therapy area, which is on the first floor so they don't have any trouble getting there.

For more information, call 219-836-1060, northpointortho.com or find the business on Facebook.

