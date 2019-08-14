NorthPoint breaks ground on $164 million project that could bring 1,300 jobs to old Republic Steel site

NorthPoint Development and Rosemont-based construction firm Meridian Design Build recently broke ground on a new 358,879-square-foot, multi-tenant industrial building at the former Republic Steel site.
The project could bring as many as 1,300 new construction and factory jobs to Chicago's southeast side, just across the state line, according to NorthPoint.
Suburban Kansas City-based NorthPoint plans to invest as much as $164 million in the project, which is speculative, meaning tenants have not signed leases in advance. The developer is looking to build a new 2.3 million square-foot industrial campus on a 31.18-acre site that was long home to the former Republic Steel mill, which LTV closed when it went bankrupt during the steel import crisis of 2001.
Republic Steel, which was infamously the site of the 1937 Memorial Day Massacre in which police gunned down striking workers, made steel there for more than a century under both the Republic and LTV banners.
"The site, previously home to the Republic Steel mill, will be one of the largest new industrial developments in the city of Chicago in 15 years," Meridian Design Build said in a news release. "The new development is just a few miles from the nearby Ford Motors Chicago Assembly Plant and is immediately adjacent to the 1.6 million square-foot Ford supplier industrial park, which was acquired by NorthPoint in 2017."
The first building will be at 12144 South Avenue O, directly across Wolf Lake from Hammond. It includes up to 92 loading docks, 106 trailer parking stalls and 257 parking spaces for workers.
When fully built out, the "mega project" could host as many as 10 manufacturing or logistics companies.
StudioNorth Architecture and Jacob & Hefner Associates handled the architecture and civil engineering, respectively, on the first phase of the project.