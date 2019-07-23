NorthPoint Development, Dollar General investing $40 million in LaPorte County's Midwest Trade Center

NorthPoint Development and Dollar General have invested $40 million in the Midwest Trade Center, the former SpartanNash warehouse they have renovated.
The LaPorte County Commissioners, the Westville Town Council and other officials were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the 681,000-square-foot logistics building at 6500 S. U.S. 421 in Westville. Dollar General is leasing part of the space that grocery distributor SpartanNash abandoned in 2016 and hiring 80 workers for a new warehouse operation there.
"We recognize having a development partner of the caliber of NorthPoint reinvesting in this asset creates sizeable economic development opportunities not only for Westville, but for LaPorte County and all of greater Northwest Indiana," LaPorte County Commissioners President Vidya Kora said. "Each and every day this facility sat vacant created a greater risk of further decay and stagnation.”
Tennessee-based discount retailer Dollar General will lease about 60% of the climate-controlled warehouse to distribute groceries to its many local stores in Northwest Indiana.
“By working closely with our community stakeholders in Westville and throughout the county, we have been able to accomplish one of our most important jobs as elected officials which is to create an environment that encourages private investment and job creation," LaPorte County Council Randy Novak said. "This would not be possible without very strong partners at the community level, when we all work together we are doing just that."
The LaPorte County Community and Economic Development Office, LaPorte County Commissioners, LaPorte County Council, LaPorte County Assessor’s office, Indiana Economic Development Corporation, NIPSCO, the Town of Westville Engineering office, the LaPorte County Auditor’s office, and other government agencies helped bring the project to fruition, said Tony Rodriguez, director of the LaPorte County Office of Community and Economic Development
"LaPorte County has demonstrated today we are doing everything within our power to enhance our economy, diversify the tax base, create good-paying job opportunities, and create a community and county that will continue to thrive as a destination when both new residents and new businesses alike are looking to establish a home,” Rodriguez said.
Kansas City metro-based NorthPoint Development has developed more than 67.3 million square feet of Class A industrial and logistics space since 2012. It saw a good opportunity to revive the food storage warehouse that's been around since the 1970s.
“This opportunity coupled with the geographic and logistical advantages, the pro-business attitude of its elected officials, and the LaPorte County Council backing all of it by supporting our request for property tax abatement has made the Midwest Trade Center renovation and lease-up one of our most successful projects in the country," NorthPoint CEO Nathaniel Hagedorn said. "That says a lot about the Midwestern work ethic."