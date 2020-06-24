You are the owner of this article.
NorthShore offers physicals, backpacks
NorthShore Health Center is hosting a sports physical clinic for student athletes from 7:30–11:30 a.m. June 27 at its Portage, Chesterton, Lake Station, Merrillville and Hammond clinics. All students will receive a free backpack with supplies with their sports wellness exam. 

Incoming freshman, transfer students or other students who did not play sports in 2019-2020 need to have a physical completed before beginning the sports season. NorthShore will accept payment by Medicaid, HIP, private insurance or self-pay based on income.

Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled online by visiting northshorehealth.org/event/sports-physicals/ or by calling 219-763-8112.

NorthShore Health Center is a not-for-profit community-based health and education center providing medical, dental and eye care services to the insured and uninsured communities of Northwest Indiana. 

