NorthShore opens clinics inside two more Strack & Van Tils

NorthShore Health Centers opened two more primary care clinics inside Strack & Van Til Food Markets, where it now has three in-store locations in fast-growing south Lake County.
The full-service medical and dental provider recently opened in-store clinic in the Strack & Van Til supermarket at 9825 Wicker Ave. in St. John and at 10851 Broadway in Crown Point's Beacon Hill development.
The clinics offer annual physicals, chronic disease management, well-child checkups and "other preventative needs to help improve the healthcare of the community," CEO David Hall said.
NorthShore also opened a clinic at the Strack & Van Til at 1515 U.S. 41 in the Crossroads Shopping Center at the Crossroads of America intersection at U.S. 41 and U.S. 30 in Schererville. Each is staffed with a nurse practitioner and nurses aides.
“With our communities’ health in mind, NorthShore services at the three Strack & Van Til clinic locations can also include recommendations for healthful lifestyle modifications,” said Nanette Lindesmith, Clinical Manager.
The nonprofit operates health centers in Portage, Hammond, Lake Station and Merrillville that put particular emphasis on serving the uninsured and underinsured. It however provides health care to everyone in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties regardless of insurance coverage.
Hall said NorthShore has long been interested in establishing more of a presence in suburban areas in south Lake County where much of the population has shifted. It hoped to be closer to patients and to expand its coverage area.
NorthShore took over space formerly occupied by Merrillville-based Centier Bank, which shifted services to a new standalone brand in St. John. The in-store clinics offer flu shots, other vaccinations, checkups, physicals, wellness exams and treatments for minor illnesses and injuries. They can get lead screenings, hemoglobin tests, blood sugar tests and cholesterol checkups.
People also can visit the clinics to get medicine such as insulin, hypertension drugs and antibiotics.
The clinics will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit northshorehealth.org.