NorthShore opens clinics inside two more Strack & Van Tils

NorthShore Health Centers opened two more primary care clinics inside Strack & Van Til Food Markets, where it now has three in-store locations in fast-growing south Lake County.

The full-service medical and dental provider recently opened in-store clinic in the Strack & Van Til supermarket at 9825 Wicker Ave. in St. John and at 10851 Broadway in Crown Point's Beacon Hill development.

The clinics offer annual physicals, chronic disease management, well-child checkups and "other preventative needs to help improve the healthcare of the community," CEO David Hall said.

NorthShore also opened a clinic at the Strack & Van Til at 1515 U.S. 41 in the Crossroads Shopping Center at the Crossroads of America intersection at U.S. 41 and U.S. 30 in Schererville. Each is staffed with a nurse practitioner and nurses aides.

“With our communities’ health in mind, NorthShore services at the three Strack & Van Til clinic locations can also include recommendations for healthful lifestyle modifications,” said Nanette Lindesmith, Clinical Manager.