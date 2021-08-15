NorthShore opens new primary care clinic inside Schererville Strack & Van Til

NorthShore Health Centers has opened the first of its three new primary care clinics planned inside the Strack & Van Til Food Markets.
The full-service medical and dental provider set up an in-store clinic in the Strack & Van Til supermarket at 1515 U.S. 41 in Schererville this past week.
"NorthShore is excited to be joining the Schererville community through our partnership with Strack & Van Til," CEO David Hall said. "Although a different concept, NorthShore will be able to offer annual physicals, chronic disease management, well-child checkups and other preventative needs to help improve the healthcare of the community."
NorthShore also plans to open in-store clinics staffed with nurse practitioners and nurses' aides in Strack & Van Til supermarkets in St. John and on Broadway in Crown Point later this year.
The nonprofit provides health care to everyone in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, focusing on serving the uninsured and underinsured.
It also operates health centers in Portage, Hammond, Lake Station and Merrillville.
NorthShore Health Centers is taking over space formerly occupied by Centier Bank in the supermarkets. It had been interested in locating inside Strack & Van Til grocery stores for years as a way to increase its reach, particularly to the fast-growing south Lake County.
Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said it's an industry trend that aligns with health care providers trying to bring their services closer to where patients live with the aim of making medical care quicker and more convenient.
"Northshore just opened this week inside the Schererville store," Wilkinson said. "It’s available for minor injuries, vaccinations and flu shots, physicals and checkups. This clinic isn’t for seriously ill people. These clinics are becoming very common in supermarkets and other retailers around the country."
Patients can schedule appointments online, in-person at the clinic or by calling ahead. They can get primary care treatment, including wellness exams and physicals. They can also access medicine like antibiotics, insulin and hypertension drugs.
The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information, visit northshorehealth.org.