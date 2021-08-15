NorthShore opens new primary care clinic inside Schererville Strack & Van Til

NorthShore Health Centers has opened the first of its three new primary care clinics planned inside the Strack & Van Til Food Markets.

The full-service medical and dental provider set up an in-store clinic in the Strack & Van Til supermarket at 1515 U.S. 41 in Schererville this past week.

"NorthShore is excited to be joining the Schererville community through our partnership with Strack & Van Til," CEO David Hall said. "Although a different concept, NorthShore will be able to offer annual physicals, chronic disease management, well-child checkups and other preventative needs to help improve the healthcare of the community."

NorthShore also plans to open in-store clinics staffed with nurse practitioners and nurses' aides in Strack & Van Til supermarkets in St. John and on Broadway in Crown Point later this year.

The nonprofit provides health care to everyone in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, focusing on serving the uninsured and underinsured.

It also operates health centers in Portage, Hammond, Lake Station and Merrillville.