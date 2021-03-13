NorthShore putting clinics in three Strack & Van Til supermarkets

NorthShore Health Centers will open new primary care clinics inside the Strack & Van Til Food Markets in Schererville, St. John and on Broadway in Crown Point this year.

Each clinic will have a nurse practitioner and a nurses' aide.

Northshore's in-store clinics will be open inside the supermarkets six days a week, from Monday through Saturday. They will see patients both for scheduled appointments and for walk-ins.

A full-service medical and dental provider, NorthShore Health Centers is a nonprofit that provides health care to everyone, including the uninsured and underinsured, in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties with current locations in Portage, Hammond, Lake Station and Merrillville. It is expanding to grocery stores to broaden its reach, particularly to fast-growing south Lake County, CEO David Hall said.

"We had talked with Strack & Van Til about locating in its stores many years ago but they didn't have any space," Hall said. "They had three tenants moving out so they called us. We thought it was a great idea and were still interested."

The move is part of an ongoing trend in the health care industry to make care more convenient and easily available.