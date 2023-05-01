Northwest Health estimates it had major economic impact last year and provided health care during more than 937,000 patient encounters.

The health care system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox released its annual community benefit report outlining its impact on Northwest Indiana.

Northwest Health estimates its economic impact was more than $429 million last year, counting spending, payroll and the taxes it contributes.

Last year, Northwest Health expanded its orthopedic surgery center Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare, opened another primary care clinic in Michigan City and brought 24 more health care providers such as doctors and nurse practitioners to the community.

It invested $14.5 million in capital improvements like new technology. It for instance added an artificial intelligence-based maternal-fetal early warning system to detect possible complications during birth.

The health care system handled more than 81,000 emergency department visits, more than 17,500 inpatient admissions, more than 25,800 surgeries and more than 2,000 deliveries of babies. More than 811,000 patients visited Northwest Medical Group offices for services like checkups, imaging, physical therapy, lab work and wound care.

“We help people get well and live healthier by providing quality care for patients,” said Ashley Dickinson, chief executive officer for Northwest Health. “Our communities are truly blessed to have this dedicated team of clinicians and caregivers who are making a meaningful difference each and every day.”

Northwest Health provided more than $32.9 million in uncompensated and charity care last year, assisting the needy. It paid $48 million in taxes and also donates to charitable causes like the Pax Center, Starke County Youth Club and the Caring Place.

It had a payroll of more than $300.9 million, also offering employees benefits like tuition reimbursement, licensure reimbursement and help with student loan repayments. More than 500 medical students at seven colleges completed training at Northwest Health facilities last year, creating a pipeline of future clinicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, emergency medical technicians, medical assistants and imaging technologists.

“The vital care we provide is only one part of our broad impact. We are a cornerstone of the community and are committed to doing all we can to make Northwest Indiana a healthier community for all," she said.

For more information, visit NWHealthIN.com/community-benefits.