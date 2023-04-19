Northwest Health recently donated more than 5,000 jars of peanut butter to Northwest Indiana food pantries to help address hunger in the Region.

The health care system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox called for donations of the nonperishable food during its Jars of Love Peanut Butter Drive last month. It sought peanut butter because it's one of the most requested items, has a long shelf life and is nutritious, but is one of the least donated food items at local pantries.

Northwest Health is donating the peanut butter to AX Center in LaPorte, Community Services of Starke County and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, which will pass them out to pantries in Porter County.

“Food insecurity has a significant impact on a person’s overall health and wellbeing,” said Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson. “And thanks to the tireless help of our team members and a generous donation from PButty Peanut Butter, we were able to exceed our goals to help fight hunger and positively impact the health of our community.”

Northwest Health operates three hospitals, five emergency departments, urgent care centers, outpatient surgery centers, an ambulance service and physician offices around the Calumet Region. It employs more than 3,000 workers and more than 700 doctors.

