Northwest Health is encouraging people to get colonoscopies during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month this month.

Northwest Medical Group GI notes the American Cancer Society recently changed its recommendation of a first-time colon cancer screening from age 50 to age 45 for people with an average cancer risk. It followed a marked increase in younger adults, including those with no family history of colorectal cancers, being diagnosed with disease.

“As the second most common cause of cancer death, colorectal cancer is now being diagnosed at a younger age and at a more advanced stage. Yet according to the American Cancer Society, 40% of Americans 45 years and older are not up to date with their screenings,” said gastroenterologist, Anish Chopra. “And that is disturbing news, because we know that with regular screenings, such as colonoscopies, colorectal cancer can be caught early and more easily cured.”

The America Cancer Society urges people with increased risks to get screened before the age of 45 and get screened more often. Risk factors include a family history of colorectal cancer, a personal history of ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, a genetic syndrome like Lynch syndrome or a history of radiation to treat a previous instance of cancer.

“While it is one of the most common forms of cancer, colon cancer is also highly preventable and treatable. Healthy diet and lifestyle choices, combined with proactive screening and prompt removal of any polyps, can dramatically reduce your risk of contracting this disease,” said Chopra. “Also, never ignore changes of any kind in your bowel habits — be prepared to share details with your physician, including frequency, consistency and any type of discomfort or dysfunction.”

People should see their doctor to get tested if they have abdominal pain, cramping, blood in their stool, bleeding from their rectum, a dark stool, changes in bowel habits, weakness, unexplained fatigue, weight loss or the feeling that a bowel movement is necessary, even after just having one. The earlier one gets diagnosed, the easier the disease is to treat and the more successful the outcomes.