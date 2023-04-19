Northwest Health made a donation to the Valparaiso Parks Foundation to honor its medical staff on National Doctors' Day.

The health care system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox contributed to the new skatepark in Valparaiso.

“We really wanted to find a special way to honor our physicians this year. They do so much for our community and mean a tremendous amount to the organization,” said Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson.

They health care systems staff voted to support the Valparaiso Parks Foundation.

“Every year, for National Doctors’ Day, we like to show gratitude to our medical staff,” Dickinson said. “And this year we are delighted to make this donation in their honor to benefit the Valparaiso community and its youth long into the future.”

The money went to the 15,000-square-foot Valparaiso Skatepark on the corner of Calumet Avenue and McCord Road. It has street features, a mini ramp, bowl and seating for spectators.

“The Valpo Parks fit so nicely with the mission of our organization. We’re very focused on health and wellness not only for our patients, but for our staff and the entire community. It’s so important to have healthy park systems throughout our communities to help drive that healthy mission,” said Dickinson.

Valpo Parks Executive Director John Seibert said the project was of a scope that it needed community support. Northwest Health's generosity is appreciated, especially since it couldn't have come at a better time, he said.

“This annual celebration is usually a special recognition for the doctors and their service to the community, but this year they used that spotlight to partner with us, and we’re very privileged to be a part of that,” said Seibert.