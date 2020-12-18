 Skip to main content
Northwest Health honors extraordinary nurses with Daisy Awards
Northwest Health has honored two nurses with Daisy Awards for extraordinary and compassionate service.

The annual awards were established to honor the late J. Patrick Barnes, whose family wanted to recognize the nurses who treated him after he died at 33 in 1999 because of complications from the idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura autoimmune disease.

The health care system honored Patricia (Patti) Martin, the manager of the Infusion Center at Northwest Health — Porter, with a Daisy Award.

“It is difficult to find words to express my gratitude for line nurse Patti Martin at Northwest Health — Porter," said the patient who nominated here. "She was my first nurse when I began cancer treatment in summer 2019. She took my first blood draw for labs and accessed my port-a-catheter the first time. I was anxious about my first port access. Patti's steady hands and gentle approach made the access absolutely painless along with every time since the first visit.

"She also stayed with me to fill my chemo therapy drug bags the first time. Her instructions and advice were so valuable. She spent a lot of time going over doctor's procedures and covered many things the doctor doesn't always have time to mention. Her loving and considerate manner put me at ease and provided a wonderful foundation for my first cancer treatment visit. Patti is a true champion and my personal hero. She will forever have my admiration and appreciation.”

Katrina Richmond at Northwest Health — LaPorte was nominated for a Daisy Award by a patient who was admitted to the hospital with severe chest pain while dealing with a family emergency at the same time.

The patient was struck by her compassion, remarking she "was so helpful and considerate. She really took the time to take care of me and all of her patients. She was compassionate and truly cared about all her patients and her job. She goes above and beyond her call of duty. She was never too busy to help a fellow worker or listen to a patient. She truly deserves an award."

For more information, visit www.nwhealthin.com.

