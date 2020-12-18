Northwest Health honors extraordinary nurses with Daisy Awards

Northwest Health has honored two nurses with Daisy Awards for extraordinary and compassionate service.

The annual awards were established to honor the late J. Patrick Barnes, whose family wanted to recognize the nurses who treated him after he died at 33 in 1999 because of complications from the idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura autoimmune disease.

The health care system honored Patricia (Patti) Martin, the manager of the Infusion Center at Northwest Health — Porter, with a Daisy Award.

“It is difficult to find words to express my gratitude for line nurse Patti Martin at Northwest Health — Porter," said the patient who nominated here. "She was my first nurse when I began cancer treatment in summer 2019. She took my first blood draw for labs and accessed my port-a-catheter the first time. I was anxious about my first port access. Patti's steady hands and gentle approach made the access absolutely painless along with every time since the first visit.