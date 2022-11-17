Northwest Health hospitals earn high marks form the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Northwest Health-Porter and Northwest Health-LaPorte have earned national recognition for safety and quality of care.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade gave an A to Northwest Health–Porter in Valparaiso and a B to Northwest Health–LaPorte. The grades reflect their effectiveness in shielding patients from harm and error during their hospital stays.

“At Northwest Health, our teams diligently strive to keep patients safe from harm and medical errors,” said Ashley Dickinson, Northwest Health CEO. “Their conscientious care and attention to our patients’ needs by following best-practice safety procedures contributed to this recognition. It is our privilege to care for the communities of Northwest Indiana.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog that assigns grades to general hospitals across the country. It looks at more than 30 metrics such as errors, accidents, injuries, infections and systems in place to safeguard patients from preventable harm.

It's a peer-reviewed grading system that's free to the public, transparent and updated twice a year. It's the only hospital rating in the country that looks exclusively at what hospitals do to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Northwest Health for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety.”

For more information, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.