Pizza Hut/Taco Bell. KFC/A&W. Dunkin/Baskin-Robbins. Gloria Jean's/Jamba Juice.
Dual-concept restaurants have proliferated in recent years, giving people different dining options under one roof.
Two iconic Chicago brands are doubling up to enter the fray.
Buona Beef, the popular purveyor of Italian beef and other Chicago street cuisine, and Beverly landmark The Original Rainbow Cone, a South Side staple, are teaming up with the theory that two is better than one.
The new Buona/Rainbow Cone will open in Valparaiso on April 12.
The dual-concept restaurant at 2901 John Howell Drive will offer Italian beefs, sandwiches, salads and protein bowls and Rainbow Cone's towering five-ice-cream flavors on a single cone.
It willl have a dining room, a mobile ordering pick-up zone and a double-lane drive-thru. It also plans to roll out a food truck in the area.
Buona was launched as a "beef stand" in Berwyn by Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto in 1981 and remains family owned by the third generation today. It opened on Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville in 2018.
"Our Indiana communities share the same passion for Buona and Rainbow Cone as our incredible Chicago-area customers do," said Joe Buonavolanto III, the restaurant chain's vice president of franchise operations. "Our expansion to the state has had enormous success. We welcome our Valparaiso neighbors to the Buona/Rainbow Cone family."
The chain offers Chicago staples like Italian sausage, beef and sausage combos, Chicago dogs and pepper and egg sandwiches during Lent. It also serves plant-based options and some Italian fare like rigatoni, ravioli, fettucini and pizza.
Buona has grown to 26 restaurants and hundreds of employees across Chicagoland. It claims to be "the largest family-owned Italian beef restaurant group and Italian beef producer in the country."
Buona partnered last year with Rainbow Cone, which Grandpa Joe Sapp created in 1926 when he was dissatisfied with one ice cream flavor per cone. He stacked orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House, strawberry and chocolate, slicing instead of scooping them to maintain structural integrity.
The two longtime Chicago area restaurants opened their first joint eatery in Darien last year and are looking to spread the Second City's cuisine at dual-concept restaurants across the country.
"We've built a proven, scalable approach to expanding Buona and Rainbow Cone to new areas throughout America, with industry-leading innovation, modern design, and the highest quality of classic Chicago flavors," Buonavolanto said. "But it's our deep family and community roots that have truly powered our passion and success."