Two Northwest Health hospitals received high grades for their quality of care from The Leapfrog Group.

The national nonprofit issues report cards to hospitals around the country after looking at injuries, infections, errors and accidents.

The Leapfrog Group gave Northwest Health-Porter in Valparaiso an A grade for this spring and Northwest Health-LaPorte a B. The grades reflect how the hospitals protected patients from preventable harm during the height of the pandemic.

“The spring 2023 Leapfrog safety grades come with added significance as it is based on patient care provided during the COVID pandemic,” said Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson. “I would like to thank and acknowledge every member of our team for consistently — every minute, every day, every hour — providing excellent patient care and keeping our patients safe from harm and medical errors. As always, our commitment is to our patients and serving the communities of Northwest Indiana.”

The Leapfrog Group issues A to F grades twice a year nationally. It uses a peer-reviewed grading system with more than 30 performance measures, including systems meant to prevent harm, and also offers patients tips on how to stay safe in hospitals.

For more information, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

