Northwest Health — La Porte hospital named its team members of the year.

Keith Nichols, chief executive officer for Northwest Health — La Porte, said they were nominated by peers and recognized for their exemplary service.

“Team Members of the Year awards honor some of our best who stand out in a special way due to their consistent dedication to compassionate, quality care and teamwork,” said Nichols. “We are fortunate to have each of them in our Northwest Health family.”

Tina Ribordy was named Team Member of the Year. She's served patients for 35 years as a radiologist.

Her nomination described her as “the person who keeps the department running" and said she always tries to connect with patients.

“She never stops helping," a co-worker wrote. "She does it all."

Jennifer Whitenack was named non-clinical manager of the year. She manages the operations of several Northwest Medical Group offices, overseeing staffing, patient volumes and procedures.

Amanda Cleekospi was recognized as the hospital clinical manager of the year.

Cleek serves as manager of surgical services at Northwest Health — La Porte and Northwest Health — Starke. Several people nominated her, saying she constantly displayed a positive attitude and ensured patients got the best care.

Josie McLaughlin was named ambulatory clinical manager of the year.

McLaughlin works as the administrator for Northwest Health — Lakeshore Surgicare and was described by her peers "as the foundation and pillar of the department."