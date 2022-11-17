Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare completes major expansion

Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare recently completed a major expansion in Chesterton.
The ambulatory surgery center at 3111 Village Point in Chesterton provides orthopedic, neurospine, pain management and podiatric services. It recently added 4,600 square feet to the facility, which it opened to the public Monday.
Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare has a new operating room, more sterilization support space and private recovery rooms.
Facility director Josie McLaughlin said the additional space will improve the surgery center's operational efficiencies. Patients will be able to recover there for longer due to the private rooms. Additional storage will provide more room for supplies and new equipment.
“We are so pleased to unveil this much-needed expansion at Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare to better meet the increase of orthopedic surgeries at this facility,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health. “I also would like to acknowledge our teammates and our partner, Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute as well as their highly skilled physicians who provide exceptional safe, efficient and compassionate care for our patients there.”
Northwest Health operates hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox, as well as urgent care centers, an ambulance service, physician offices and outpatient surgery centers. It employs more than 3,000 people and works with 700 physicians, offering more than 60 access points to the public.
