Northwest Health-LaPorte honors nurse with Daisy Award

Northwest Health–LaPorte recently honored nurse Gabbi Sexton with the Daisy Award recognizing exceptional nursing.

The maternity department nurse was nominated by a new mother who went to the hospital in LaPorte to give birth to her first child.

“She wrote that the absolute compassion and kindness that Gabbi had shown her during her stay was simply unmatched and that Gabbi made her feel that she truly cared about her well-being and safety,” Northwest Health Manager Marketing & Communications Karen Keltner said in a news release. “She added that Gabbi’s assistance during her time at the hospital was the best care she had ever received from any provider throughout her pregnancy and concluded by saying that she wished every nurse on earth was as amazing as Gabbi was.”

The Daisy Award recognizes nurses for the “extraordinary compassion they provide their patients and families every day.”

Colleagues, visitors and patients can nominate them for the honor at any healthcare facility, including Northwest Health.

The health care system operates hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox, employing more than 3,000 people and aligning with 700 physicians. It also operates five emergency departments, urgent care centers, outpatient surgery centers, an ambulance service and doctors’ offices.

