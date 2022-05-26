Northwest Health–LaPorte named a top maternity hospital

Northwest Health–LaPorte was named one of the best maternity hospitals in Indiana and the United States by a national magazine.

Newsweek and the data firm Statista named the Best Maternity Hospitals in the United States. The hospital in LaPorte was one of only 13 in Indiana that was selected.

The rankings were based on maternity care performance data such as a rate of cesarean births and a nationwide online survey of hospital managers and maternity healthcare professionals such as neonatal care providers and OB/GYNs. It also looked at patient satisfaction data, such as with medical personnel's communication and responsiveness.

“There's nothing more joyful than the birth of a healthy baby. High-quality maternity care from pregnancy through birth and even postpartum is key to the long-term health of both newborns and new mothers and we are so proud to be providing this to our community,” said Keith Nichols, CEO for Northwest Health–LaPorte. “I also would like to congratulate our maternity team — our nurses, obstetricians and midwives — who are well known for delivering outstanding care. It’s gratifying to see their efforts recognized nationally.”

Northwest Health operates three hospitals, five emergency departments, physician offices and an ambulance service. It employs more than 3,000 people and 700 doctors at its facilities, which also include outpatient surgery centers and urgent care centers across Northwest Indiana.

