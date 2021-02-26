 Skip to main content
Northwest Health–LaPorte named one of best maternity care hospitals in US
Northwest Health–LaPorte named one of best maternity care hospitals in US

Northwest Health – LaPorte named one of best maternity care hospitals in the United States

Northwest Health-LaPorte is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Northwest Health–LaPorte was named one of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care.

The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit group that reports on the quality and safety of health care facilities, recognized the hospital at 1331 State St in LaPorte as one of the six best hospitals in the United States for maternity care.

Leapfrog's list of Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 looked at safety and quality data, such as C-section utilization and outcomes, low episiotomy rates, screenings, morbidity and mortality.

“We have long known, based on feedback from patients, that our nurses, obstetricians and midwives deliver outstanding care and provide families with a wonderful birthing experience," said Ashley Dickinson, CEO for Northwest Health-LaPorte. "The comments we receive show their passion for delivering high-quality care with compassion and in a comfortable environment where each mom is included in her birth plan. It’s gratifying to see their efforts recognized nationally.

"A quality maternity care service is important for every community, and I’m pleased that we can provide a top-notch service to LaPorte County and the surrounding area.”

Northwest Health employs more than 3,000 people at its three hospitals, five emergency departments, urgent care centers, outpatient surgery centers, an ambulance service, and physicians' offices across Northwest Indiana. All in all, the health care system has more than 700 doctors on its medical staff and more than 60 public access points, including its hospitals in LaPorte, Valparaiso and Starke County.

For more information, visit NWHealthIN.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

