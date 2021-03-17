Northwest Health names new CEO

Ashley Dickinson has been named to the newly created position of CEO of Northwest Health.

Dickinson, who has served as CEO of Northwest Health– LaPorte and of Northwest Health–Starke for the last three years, will now oversee the entire health care system that evolved from the former Porter Regional Hospital. Starting on March 22, she well oversee Northwest Health-Porter and the other two hospitals, as well as Northwest Medical Group, Northwest Health Emergency Medical Services, Northwest Health Occupational Medicine and outpatient medical offices in Chesterton, Michigan City, Portage and Valparaiso.

Northwest Health decided to create the new role of systemwide CEO to ensure cohesive leadership.

“It has been my honor to support the physicians, nurses and other caregivers at Northwest Health-LaPorte and Northwest Health-Starke, and to serve as the chief operating officer at Northwest Health-Porter prior to that. We have many opportunities, as a regional health care system, to work together to expand services throughout Northwest Indiana” Dickinson said. “At the foundation of everything we do is a deep dedication to serve our patients. I am proud of our caregivers’ commitment, at all of the Northwest Health organizations, to providing compassionate, quality care and I look forward to supporting their efforts.”