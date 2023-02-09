Northwest Health is offering free blood pressure screenings at its three hospitals this month.

The health care system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox will check people's blood pressure every Tuesday in observance of American Heart Month. The Centers for Disease Control estimates heart disease kills an American every 34 seconds, accounting for one of every five deaths in the United States in 2020 and costing $229 billion a year.

But the disease can be treated and managed. Chest pain and stroke coordinators will screen patients in the main lobby in all three Northwest Health hospitals.

A screening will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 14 at Northwest Health-LaPorte Hospital at 1331 State St.

At Northwest Health–Starke, a blood pressure screening will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 at the hospital at 102 East Culver Road in Knox.

Then from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 28, free blood pressure screenings will take place at both Northwest Health–Porter at 85 E. U.S. 6 in Valparaiso and Northwest Health-LaPorte at 1331 State St. in LaPorte.

No advance registration is required.

All three hospitals also are coordinating a 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge during February to raise awareness about the disease that killed 697,000 Americans in 2020. Any patients who sign up get daily emails packed with tips, health articles and a daily challenge meant to promote heart health.

Like the blood pressure screenings, the program is also free and open to the public.

For more information, visit NWHealthIN.com/Heart-Challenge.