Northwest Health offers Safe Sitter Course

Northwest Health offers Safe Sitter Course

Northwest Health 

 Joseph S. Pete

Northwest Health is offering a Safe Sitter Course for kids who babysit neighbors or watch siblings.

Northwest Health–LaPorte at 1331 State St. will offer Safe Sitter courses for children in grades six through eight. The classes will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and on Aug. 2.

It prepares them for medical emergencies they might have to deal with while babysitting.

"More than 600,000 young teens have graduated from the medically accurate program which teaches how, why, and where injuries happen so they can be prevented. The course provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens who are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency," Northwest Health said in a news release. "They learn basic first aid, infant and child choking rescue and CPR. Students also receive instruction on how a child’s age affects how to care for them, how to prevent problem behavior, and how to run their own babysitting business."

The program costs $45. Students are required to wear a mask.

"Students who graduate from a Safe Sitter course receive a completion card demonstrating that they know how to use their skills in situations they encounter," Northwest Health said. "Information about the national Safe Sitter organization can be found at safesitter.org."

For more information or to enroll, call 219-326-1234, ext. 1303.

