Northwest Health-Porter honored for maternity care

Northwest Health-Porter has been honored for its maternity care.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield gave the hospital at 85 E. U.S. 6 a Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care designation.

“This recognition as a Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care demonstrates the high quality of care delivered by our maternity care nurses, support team, and obstetricians," said Judy Davidson, chief nursing officer for Northwest Health–Porter. "This team was recently honored when the state of Indiana granted them with both a level 3 Obstetrics and level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit designation (with 4 being the highest) indicating the complex level of care provided in the hospital and in our OB Emergency Department. Becoming a Blue Distinction Center is yet another indication of their expertise and skills.”

The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate of 17.4 deaths per 100,000 live births among similarly developed countries. Racial and socioeconomic disparities persist, with black women being two to three times more likely to die from preventable complications while giving birth.