 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Northwest Health–Porter honors caregivers for exceptional care

  • 0

Northwest Health–Porter honored two clinicians for exceptional care for their patients and compassionate caregiving.

The hospital in Valparaiso recognized nurse Jessica Shope with the Daisy Award for extraordinary nursing and certified nursing assistant Laura Shireman for PETALS award for outstanding support professionals.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

A co-worker nominated Shope for showing compassion to her patients. She characterized Shope, a new hire, as a great colleague who was attentive to patients and families and made them feel important.

The Daisy Award is meant to honor the remarkable work nurses do every day – wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve throughout their entire careers."

"It was established to celebrate the extraordinary compassion that nurses, like Shope, continually provide their patients and families," Northwest Health said in a press release. "Nurses may be nominated by employees, patients and hospital visitors."

People are also reading…

Anyone also can nominate non-nursing professionals for a Petals Award that recognizes exceptional skills and support. 

A patient's daughter nominated Shireman for making her mom feel human at a vulnerable time, when she was bed-bound in the hospital. She wrote that Shireman showed care and compassion, came to the rescue of her mom and made her feel more at ease during her hospital stay.

Northwest Health employs more than 3,000 people at 60 sites across Northwest Indiana, including hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Shore Line makes move on South Bend realignment

South Shore Line makes move on South Bend realignment

The South Shore Line operator's Board of Trustees approved a $6 million contract Monday with the firm DLZ to do engineering work necessary to move the South Bend International Airport station from the airport terminal's east side to its west side.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk running Twitter 'like a dictator'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts