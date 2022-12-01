Northwest Health–Porter honors caregivers for exceptional care

Northwest Health–Porter honored two clinicians for exceptional care for their patients and compassionate caregiving.

The hospital in Valparaiso recognized nurse Jessica Shope with the Daisy Award for extraordinary nursing and certified nursing assistant Laura Shireman for PETALS award for outstanding support professionals.

A co-worker nominated Shope for showing compassion to her patients. She characterized Shope, a new hire, as a great colleague who was attentive to patients and families and made them feel important.

The Daisy Award is meant to honor the remarkable work nurses do every day – wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve throughout their entire careers."

"It was established to celebrate the extraordinary compassion that nurses, like Shope, continually provide their patients and families," Northwest Health said in a press release. "Nurses may be nominated by employees, patients and hospital visitors."

Anyone also can nominate non-nursing professionals for a Petals Award that recognizes exceptional skills and support.

A patient's daughter nominated Shireman for making her mom feel human at a vulnerable time, when she was bed-bound in the hospital. She wrote that Shireman showed care and compassion, came to the rescue of her mom and made her feel more at ease during her hospital stay.

Northwest Health employs more than 3,000 people at 60 sites across Northwest Indiana, including hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox.