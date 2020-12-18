Northwest Health — Porter hospital honors Employees of the Year

Northwest Health Porter hospital off of Ind. 49 between Chesterton and Valparaiso has named its Employees of the Year.

Oncology Nurse Navigator Peggy Banks, who's worked for Northwest Health for five years, was named Employee of the Year for Northwest Health — Porter.

"She is described as a beautiful person who puts her patients’ needs first,'" Northwest Health said in a news release. "As an oncology nurse navigator, Banks coordinates care for cancer patients, answers their questions, counsels them through tough times, and advocates for their needs. She continuously looks for new methods of supporting her patients. Most notably, she started and facilitates two active support groups. Banks has even been recognized by patients for providing comfort and assistance whenever possible. The care she provides is outstanding and she always goes above and beyond to provide outstanding service."

Elizabeth Jacobs-Young, the RN director for invasive cardiology services, was honored as Clinical Manager of the Year at Northwest Health — Porter, where she has been working since early 2019.