Northwest Health — Porter hospital honors Employees of the Year

Northwest Health Porter hospital off of Ind. 49 between Chesterton and Valparaiso has named its Employees of the Year.
Oncology Nurse Navigator Peggy Banks, who's worked for Northwest Health for five years, was named Employee of the Year for Northwest Health — Porter.
"She is described as a beautiful person who puts her patients’ needs first,'" Northwest Health said in a news release. "As an oncology nurse navigator, Banks coordinates care for cancer patients, answers their questions, counsels them through tough times, and advocates for their needs. She continuously looks for new methods of supporting her patients. Most notably, she started and facilitates two active support groups. Banks has even been recognized by patients for providing comfort and assistance whenever possible. The care she provides is outstanding and she always goes above and beyond to provide outstanding service."
Elizabeth Jacobs-Young, the RN director for invasive cardiology services, was honored as Clinical Manager of the Year at Northwest Health — Porter, where she has been working since early 2019.
"She is known for being a source of inspiration and working collaboratively to develop successful plans and implement changes," Northwest Health said. "She skillfully manages her department and has the respect of her staff and the cardiologists she works with. She dedicates herself to doing the right thing."
Finally, Linda S. Kiger, the director of health informatics & information management, was recognized as Non-clinical Manager of the Year at Northwest Health — Porter, where she has worked since 2015.
"She is a strong leader who takes initiative and proactively prepares for challenges," Northwest Health said. "She is adept at handling patient concerns with compassion and seeing them through to resolution. As a leader, her staff and co-workers appreciate her fairness and consistency."
The winners were nominated by their peers based on exemplary service and outstanding performance.
Nurses: The heart of health care
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.