Northwest Health-Porter implements new national guidelines for heart care

Northwest Health-Porter adopted new national guidelines for cardiac imaging meant to enhance care for adult patients with chest pain.

The more comprehensive guidelines developed by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association are meant to make it easier for physicians to assess and diagnose cases of acute and stable chest pain for patients who visit the energy room or a doctor's office.

The evidence-based recommendations provide a roadmap for evaluating patients with coronary artery disease, risk factors like age or other health conditons.

“These long-awaited guidelines provide the most up-to-date recommendations for assessing and diagnosing chest pain in individuals who seek treatment at Northwest Health,” said Chris Atherton, regional director of cardiology services at Northwest Health-Porter.

The new guidelines recommend the highest priority for Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography, a non-invasive test that determines potential treatments and interventions. It rules out obstructive diseases, allows for quicker discharges from the hospital and prevents long waits in the emergency rooms.

It helps doctors determine appropriate medical and lifestyle therapies, so they can be started earlier in life.

Northwest Health cardiologists Andrew Putnam, Jay Shah and Stella Kyung are certified to read and assess the test results.

"For patients who are experiencing chest pain, and have a history of extensive coronary disease or are at the highest risk of CAD events, the ACC/AHA guidelines recommend an Invasive Coronary Angiography," Northwest Health Marketing and Communications Manager Karen Keltner said. "In this case, a small incision is made in the wrist or groin, and a catheter is directed toward the heart. An injected dye through the catheter allows physicians to better see an individual’s blood vessels on x-ray images and whether there are any restrictions in blood flow to the heart."

For more information, visit NWHealthIN.com.