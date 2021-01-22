 Skip to main content
Northwest Health – Porter is offering diabetes education to the public
Northwest Health – Porter is offering diabetes education to the public

Northwest Health – Porter offers the following diabetes

Northwest Health Chief Operating Officer Lauren Hull, left, holds a banner with Chief Financial Officer Jeff Daneff and Chief Nursing Officer Judy Davidson while recently unveiling the new name of the former Porter Regional Hospital near Chesterton.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

Northwest Health – Porter is offering diabetes education programs to help people in the community manage the chronic disease or avoid developing it in the first place through diet and lifestyle changes. 

The physician-owned health network, which operates three hospitals in Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, is offering individual appointments and classes at the hospital at 85 E. U.S. 6 between Chesterton and Valparaiso in Porter County.

The class sizes are capped to ensure social distancing; and masks and registration are required.

People also can sign up to get one-on-one guidance about diabetes.

"In-person, individual appointments are available with our certified diabetes nurse educator and/or registered dietitian, depending on your treatment method and needs: insulin administration, injectables, gestational diabetes, assistance with lifestyle modifications, and nutritional education," Northwest Health – Porter said in a news release. "A physician's order and pre-registration are required."

For more information, call 219-263-7992 or email diabetes@nwhealthin.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Blood donors could win a trip to Super Bowl
Blood donors could win a trip to Super Bowl

  • Updated

The American Red Cross is teaming up with the National Football League to tackle the shortage by encouraging people, especially coronavirus survivors, to donate blood. Anyone who gives blood or platelets in January to help hospital patients could win a free trip to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

