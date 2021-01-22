Northwest Health – Porter is offering diabetes education to the public

Northwest Health – Porter is offering diabetes education programs to help people in the community manage the chronic disease or avoid developing it in the first place through diet and lifestyle changes.

The physician-owned health network, which operates three hospitals in Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, is offering individual appointments and classes at the hospital at 85 E. U.S. 6 between Chesterton and Valparaiso in Porter County.

The class sizes are capped to ensure social distancing; and masks and registration are required.

People also can sign up to get one-on-one guidance about diabetes.

"In-person, individual appointments are available with our certified diabetes nurse educator and/or registered dietitian, depending on your treatment method and needs: insulin administration, injectables, gestational diabetes, assistance with lifestyle modifications, and nutritional education," Northwest Health – Porter said in a news release. "A physician's order and pre-registration are required."

For more information, call 219-263-7992 or email diabetes@nwhealthin.com.

NWI Business Ins and Outs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.