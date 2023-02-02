Valparaiso University Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions Karen Allen is the new chairwoman of the Northwest Health-Porter hospital board of trustees.

The board also welcomed two new members, Dr. Douglas Mazurek and Dr. Michael Woods.

Allen has held previous leadership positions as a member of the National Advisory Council for the United States Center for Substance Abuse Prevention and a member of the Adventist Health Systems corporate board of directors.

Allen earned a doctorate in nursing sciences from the University of Illinois at Chicago as well as a master’s in nursing administration and a bachelor’s in nursing from Andrews University. She's also been inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing.

“I am pleased that our board has selected Dr. Allen for this important role and I look forward to her guidance. Her vast knowledge of patient care combined with her leadership experience will be a guiding force in the continuation of our mission, including the delivery of high-quality care," Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson said.

Mazurek serves as a pulmonary and critical care specialist with Northwest Medical Group and as a medical staffer at Northwest Health–Porter. He's served as president of the medical staff and chair of the hospital quality improvement committee.

Woods is also a medical staffer at Northwest Heath–Porter and an emergency medicine physician. He's also been president of the medical staff and served as the emergency department chairperson.

Woods now serves as the medical director for the Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center at Northwest Health–Porter.

“Our board of trustees is a highly committed group of leaders who are dedicated to the delivery of quality healthcare,” Dickinson said. “Dr. Mazurek and Dr. Woods’ unique experience and areas of interest will be instrumental in guiding the hospital’s mission and vision.”