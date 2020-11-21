Northwest Health – Porter opens clinic to investigate spots on the lung

Northwest Health — Porter, formerly Porter Regional Hospital, opened a new specialized lung nodule clinic to investigate spots on the lung.

The clinic between Valparaiso and Chesterton at the interchange of Ind. 49 and U.S. 6 aims to get patients fast, accurate and efficient diagnoses of any suspicious or cancerous lung nodules.

“Lung Cancer Awareness Month is a time to bring awareness to the ways we can improve lung health," said Market Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health Sean Dardeau. "The first is prevention, and the second is early detection. When lung cancer is diagnosed early, the chances of curing lung cancer increases significantly.”

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer and a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More people die of lung cancer than any other type of cancer.

Lung nodules, which appear as round white shadows on chest X-rays or CT scans, can be benign but also can be an early sign of lung cancer that requires prompt medical evaluation. A multidisciplinary team of physicians and nurses at the Lung Nodule Clinic at the Northwest Health Porter campus at 85 E. U.S. 6 in Valparaiso works to provide early diagnosis and timely care for patients, who had either had a chest CT or seek a second opinion.