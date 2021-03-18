Northwest Health to offer EMT training in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO – If you're interested in a career as an emergency medical technician, you can get the training needed to get started in Valparaiso this spring.

Northwest Health Emergency Medical Services will offer an EMT basic course every Monday and Wednesday evening from April 12 to July 21.

The class will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. in Valparaiso. It costs $1,000, and payment plans are available.

"Graduates will receive their National Certification EMT-Basic and be eligible for hire as an EMT, where they can make a positive impact in their community," Northwest Health said in a press release.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates EMTs make median pay of $35,400 per year or $17.02 per hour. About 265,200 people work nationwide as EMTs, a job in which they respond to emergency calls, take patients to hospitals and perform medical services in sometimes life-or-death situations.

The number of EMT jobs is expected to grow by 6% or more than most other professions by 2029, according to the BLS.

Anyone interested has until April 1 to register by calling Northwest Health Emergency Medical Services at 219-464-9663

For more information, visit NWHealthIN.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.