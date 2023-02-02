Northwest Health's next HealthyU seminar will educate the public about the health risk posed by stress, particularly to one's heart.

Board-certified cardiologist Andrew Putnam will discuss "Risk Factors for Heart Disease: Don’t Underestimate Stress" at 8 a.m. Feb. 22 in the Community Room at Northwest Health–Porter at 85 E. U.S. 6 in Valparaiso.

The seminar is tied to American Heart Month, which is observed every February.

"Stress causes all sorts of things — think sweaty palms, upset stomach or tension headache — but did you know it can also raise your risk of serious heart problems?" Northwest Health said in a press release. "During his talk, Dr. Putnam will explain the damage that unmanaged stress can have on your heart and share tips on how to keep stress from threatening your heart health."

It's part of a series of free monthly health and wellness seminars Northwest Health is offering to the public.

"HealthyU is a new wellness series developed by Northwest Health to provide the community with relevant health and wellness topics," Northwest Health said in a press release. "The free monthly seminars are geared to answer you and your families’ questions and provide simple and actionable steps to improve your quality of life and help you stay healthy."

A heart-healthy breakfast will be served at the event.

For more information or to register, visit: bit.ly/stress-heart-health.