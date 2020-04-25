Northwest Indiana Auto Trade Association donates to COVID-19 relief efforts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Northwest Indiana Auto Trade Association is giving thousands of dollars to support coronavirus relief efforts across Northwest Indiana.

The group, which represents 27 auto dealerships in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, as well as another 24 associate members, gave $10,200 to Opportunity Enterprises and the Northwest Indiana Food Bank to help those suffering financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"We were going to distribute some money to the Northwest Indiana Food Bank and Opportunity Enterprises at our annual meeting. However we had to cancel it because of the pandemic," Executive Director Sharon Burke said. "They can use the money however they choose. Whatever their biggest need is at the time."

Art Hill Ford Mazda, Bosak Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Bosak Honda, Richardson Sales & Service, Schepel Buick GMC, Schepel Cadillac, Southlake Kia, Southlake Nissan, Team VW Audi, Bosak Chevy, Bosak Kia, Grieger Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Paul Sur Buick GMC, Team Chevrolet, Bosak Honda of Michigan City, David Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and David Taylor Ford Lincoln raised $4,400 for Opportunity Enterprises, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities achieve self-sufficiency.