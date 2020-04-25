You are the owner of this article.
Northwest Indiana Auto Trade Association donates to COVID-19 relief efforts
Representing Opportunity Enterprise of Valparaiso, Jennifer Fine accepts a check from The Northwest Indiana Auto Trade Association's three-day sale of used and new vehicles in 2017. Pictured with her are dealers who participated in the sale along with Sharon Burke, executive director of NIATA. They are from left Bill Fairchild from Art Hill Ford; Jordan VanProoyen from Schepel Buick GMC; Jae Chang from Berman's Infiniti; Cary Bosak from Bosak Auto Group; Sonny Kors from Southlake AutoMall; Greg Bosak from Bosak Auto Group; and Ryan VanProoyen from Schepel Cadillac. Not pictured are Grieger Motors, Mike Anderson Chevrolet, Paul Sur Buick GMC, Richardson Sales & Service and Team VW Audi.

The Northwest Indiana Auto Trade Association is giving thousands of dollars to support coronavirus relief efforts across Northwest Indiana. 

The group, which represents 27 auto dealerships in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, as well as another 24 associate members, gave $10,200 to Opportunity Enterprises and the Northwest Indiana Food Bank to help those suffering financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns.

"We were going to distribute some money to the Northwest Indiana Food Bank and Opportunity Enterprises at our annual meeting. However we had to cancel it because of the pandemic," Executive Director Sharon Burke said. "They can use the money however they choose. Whatever their biggest need is at the time."

Art Hill Ford Mazda, Bosak Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Bosak Honda, Richardson Sales & Service, Schepel Buick GMC, Schepel Cadillac, Southlake Kia, Southlake Nissan, Team VW Audi, Bosak Chevy, Bosak Kia, Grieger Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Paul Sur Buick GMC, Team Chevrolet, Bosak Honda of Michigan City, David Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and David Taylor Ford Lincoln raised $4,400 for Opportunity Enterprises, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities achieve self-sufficiency.

"A three-day sale was held and they donated $25 for every vehicle they sold during those three days," Burke said.

Bosak Chevy Buick GMC, Bosak Honda of Michigan City, David Taylor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and David Taylor Ford Lincoln raised $1,150 for a Northern Indiana food bank serving LaPorte County.

Art Hill Ford, Bosak Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Bosak Honda, Richardson Sales & Service, Schepel Buick GMC, Southlake Kia, Southlake Nissan, Team VW Audi, Bosak Chevy, Bosak Kia, Bosak Nissan, Grieger Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, and Team Chevrolet raised $4,650 for the Northwest Indiana Food Bank serving Lake and Porter counties.

"They also held a three-day sale and donated $25 from each vehicle sold during those three days," she said.

The Northwest Indiana Auto Trade Association also supports other local charities that include the Boys and Girls Clubs, the Campagna Academy, Meals on Wheels, TradeWinds, and Toys for Tots.

