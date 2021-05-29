NorthWest Indiana Bancorp now renamed Finward Bancorp

A Region bank is moving up and finward.

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the parent company of Peoples Bank, has officially changed its corporate name to Finward Bancorp.

The Munster-based financial institution changed its name as it seeks to move its stock from the OTC Pink Marketplace to the much larger and more accessible NASDAQ to reflect its geographic footprint, which now extends beyond Northwest Indiana into Illinois after several acquisitions.

Its ticker symbol changed from NWIN to FNWD.

Stockholders with physical stock certificates will not need to exchange them. The stock certificates continue to represent the same number of shares of common stock as before.

The bank's board of directors approved the name change so there won't be any confusion among investors when the stock is listed on NASDAQ, opening it up to electronic trading, institutional investors and retail investors who trade online.