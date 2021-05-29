 Skip to main content
NorthWest Indiana Bancorp now renamed Finward Bancorp
Munster-based Peoples Bank headquarters is shown here. 

 Matthew Saltanovitz

A Region bank is moving up and finward.

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, the parent company of Peoples Bank, has officially changed its corporate name to Finward Bancorp.

The Munster-based financial institution changed its name as it seeks to move its stock from the OTC Pink Marketplace to the much larger and more accessible NASDAQ to reflect its geographic footprint, which now extends beyond Northwest Indiana into Illinois after several acquisitions.

Its ticker symbol changed from NWIN to FNWD.

Stockholders with physical stock certificates will not need to exchange them. The stock certificates continue to represent the same number of shares of common stock as before.

The bank's board of directors approved the name change so there won't be any confusion among investors when the stock is listed on NASDAQ, opening it up to electronic trading, institutional investors and retail investors who trade online.

"As previously announced, the name change reflects the growth and evolution of the bancorp in recent years, and captures the dynamic 'forward movement' in the business and strategic direction of the bancorp," Peoples Bank said in a news release. "The name change also reflects the bancorp’s current geographic footprint, which encompasses not only Northwest Indiana but also south suburban Chicagoland in Illinois."

Peoples Bank has $1.55 billion in assets and 22 branches in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Chicago.

For more information, visit ibankpeoples.com.

