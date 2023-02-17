A Dyer-based company devised a three-piece wall framing kit that won recognition at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas.

Dynamic House LLC cut its teeth at the PitchMaster's Workshop at the Center for Manufacturing Excellence and Commercialization at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.

The company's Dynamic Framer was honored as a “Favorite Find” at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas and presented live on the show’s main stage. It was signed out as an example of "new and innovative products that will define the future of home renovation."

Inventors Guillermo Rivera and Hank Nick came up with a three-component kit that do-it-yourselfers can use to work on home renovation projects. It was highlighted out of more than 100 new products on display at the world’s largest hardware and home renovation show.

“We’re honored to be selected by the influencers at the 2023 NHS. We were able to make some great connections within the industry and hope to continue developing those relationships with potential partnerships and licensing agreements that will help us bring the Dynamic Framer to market,” said Eva Rivera, Dynamic House chief operation officer.

The Dynamic Framer was designed by an experienced residential contractor and innovator to help homeowners build walls straight and level on the first try. It's intended to guide homeowners so they can build walls accurately and professionally without having to incur significant contractor costs.

It's the first component in the company’s forthcoming DIYnamicTools line, which is now under development.

The Dynamic Framer was featured at the recent National Hardware Show, which convenes retailers, home centers, wholesalers, distributors, e-commerce sites and others in the home renovation and building industry. It showcases innovations, trends and new products in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This year, it partnered to create Design & Construction Week with the National Kitchen and Bath Association's Kitchen & Bath Industry Show and the National Association of Home Builder's International Builders’ Show, the world’s largest annual residential construction show that's staged by a group with more than 140,000 members.