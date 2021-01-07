Northwest Indiana-based record label drops new record

Northwest Indiana-based Jugo and Rada Records dropped a new record "The Notes," which is a collaboration between Chicago beat makers Sev Seveer and Cicada.

Christina Nicole, aka Cicada, said the album reflected moments from a strange time with a worldwide pandemic that may never come again in a lifetime, describing it as "a compiling of memories from two people who found themselves living in a studio apartment in Uptown together after dating only two months as a result of a global pandemic."

"I have always been deeply passionate about music as a listener, never a creator. I had tried to make beats a handful of times but it was a struggle. I hadn’t come to truly appreciate and understand the technicality of the art," she said. "Then I’m living with someone who does this, and he starts pushing me to mess around with his gear. I started with scratching and then jumped onto his beloved sp404 and then found the Kaoss pad to be much more forgiving. This was also born out of a moment when I offered some songs that I thought would be great for sampling, Sev Seveer flips it and it wasn’t what I had in mind and so then came 'The Notes.'"

The album emerged from her propensity to document moments during the coronavirus pandemic by hand, Seveer said.