Northwest Indiana-based record label drops new record

Northwest Indiana-based Jugo and Rada Records dropped a new record "The Notes," which is a collaboration between Chicago beat makers Sev Seveer and Cicada.
Christina Nicole, aka Cicada, said the album reflected moments from a strange time with a worldwide pandemic that may never come again in a lifetime, describing it as "a compiling of memories from two people who found themselves living in a studio apartment in Uptown together after dating only two months as a result of a global pandemic."
"I have always been deeply passionate about music as a listener, never a creator. I had tried to make beats a handful of times but it was a struggle. I hadn’t come to truly appreciate and understand the technicality of the art," she said. "Then I’m living with someone who does this, and he starts pushing me to mess around with his gear. I started with scratching and then jumped onto his beloved sp404 and then found the Kaoss pad to be much more forgiving. This was also born out of a moment when I offered some songs that I thought would be great for sampling, Sev Seveer flips it and it wasn’t what I had in mind and so then came 'The Notes.'"
The album emerged from her propensity to document moments during the coronavirus pandemic by hand, Seveer said.
"We started compiling the notes at the beginning of COVID lockdown because as partners born to deeply Chicago families we are constantly talking, and often taking pause at certain things that we say," Seveer said. "We recorded a fair amount of material during lockdown, but these are the four strongest instrumentals both sonically and also for the fact that these were the most collaborative. I like this project because we used a wide range of gear at a time when I was going through a 'primarily MPC' phase. She did a lot more stuff in the Kaoss and also Technics/cutting. Each of us had preferences, so those came through in the final product."
The album is available digitally and on 7-inch clear vinyl.
For more information, visit jugoandrada.com or email jugoandradarecords@gmail.com.
Region stores that closed in 2020
Region stores that closed in 2020
The brick-and-mortar retail sector has been struggling because of competition with e-commerce giants like Amazon, eBay, Wayfair, Chewy and Zappos. But 2020 presented unprecedented challenges because of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions. Here's a look at stores in the Region that closed, announced they would close, filed for bankruptcy or were saved from closure in 2020:
Pier 1 is closing its stores in Hobart and Valparaiso, but the Schererville location will remain open.
Art Van Furniture to close all stores, including in Hobart and Portage.
Family Video, the Glenview, Illinois-based company that's now the largest video store chain left in the United States, is closing 200 locations across the country this month, including in Dyer and Valparaiso.
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its locations in Hobart and Orland Park before the end of the year.
The Kmart in Valparaiso, the last one left in Northwest Indiana, has closed.
The Express clothing store closed Sunday in River Oaks Center in Calumet City.
The long-running family-owned jewelry store chain opened an outpost in the super-regional Southlake Mall in 2012.
Helzberg Diamonds has shuttered its location by the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: It's Just Serendipity closes, Arby's, LJAY & CO, Hungry Hound Boutique, Righteous Ribs and Potato Express open
NWI Business Ins and Outs: It's Just Serendipity closes, Arby's, LJAY & CO, Hungry Hound Boutique, Righteous Ribs and Potato Express open
Carson's, the iconic Midwestern department store chain that has been run out of Merrillville as an e-commerce site since it collapsed into bankruptcy in 2018, closed its only remaining brick-and-mortar store in Evergreen Park, Illinois.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Domino's coming to Hobart, American Sale closes after 50 years in Lansing, sushi place comes to Winfield, and Troost closes
WATCH NOW: Ascena bankruptcy will close Catherines, Justice stores in potential blow to Region malls
The bankruptcy could deliver a big blow to the Southlake Mall and Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets.
The California-based retailer plans to keep open its stores, including its Hobart location at 2108 E 80th Ave. The musical superstore across from the Southlake Mall has long been a destination for musicians from across Northwest Indiana.
JC Penney, which already had filed for bankruptcy and announced it was shuttering 230 stores nationwide, said it would close its Calumet City department store at 200 River Oaks Drive. The troubled retailer is shuttering 154 stores this summer and plans to announce another wave of closures in the next few weeks.
The J.C. Penney at River Oaks Center has been spared from a previously announced closure as the troubled retailer works through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
A longtime customer is buying the Brumm's Bloomin' Barn florist and gift shop in Highland, which will become Bloomin' Barn next year.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Piper Children's Boutiques closing after 37 years in Valpo, while many Region businesses limp on during COVID-19 crisis
Piper Boutiques is closing after 37 years in Valpo, while businesses across Northwest Indiana are limping on and looking for the public's support while still offering freebies for health care workers and first responders.
Macy's won't say whether its stores at the Southlake Mall and River Oaks Center will make the cut.
Pier 1 Imports filed for bankruptcy as it holds liquidation sales at its stores in Hobart and Valparaiso.