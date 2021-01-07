 Skip to main content
Northwest Indiana-based record label drops new record
Northwest Indiana-based record label drops new record

Northwest Indiana-based record label drops new record

Jugo and Rada Records released "The Notes," a collaboration between Chicago beat makers Sev Seveer and Cicada.

 Provided

Northwest Indiana-based Jugo and Rada Records dropped a new record "The Notes," which is a collaboration between Chicago beat makers Sev Seveer and Cicada.

Christina Nicole, aka Cicada, said the album reflected moments from a strange time with a worldwide pandemic that may never come again in a lifetime, describing it as "a compiling of memories from two people who found themselves living in a studio apartment in Uptown together after dating only two months as a result of a global pandemic."

"I have always been deeply passionate about music as a listener, never a creator. I had tried to make beats a handful of times but it was a struggle. I hadn’t come to truly appreciate and understand the technicality of the art," she said. "Then I’m living with someone who does this, and he starts pushing me to mess around with his gear. I started with scratching and then jumped onto his beloved sp404 and then found the Kaoss pad to be much more forgiving. This was also born out of a moment when I offered some songs that I thought would be great for sampling, Sev Seveer flips it and it wasn’t what I had in mind and so then came 'The Notes.'"

The album emerged from her propensity to document moments during the coronavirus pandemic by hand, Seveer said.

"We started compiling the notes at the beginning of COVID lockdown because as partners born to deeply Chicago families we are constantly talking, and often taking pause at certain things that we say," Seveer said. "We recorded a fair amount of material during lockdown, but these are the four strongest instrumentals both sonically and also for the fact that these were the most collaborative. I like this project because we used a wide range of gear at a time when I was going through a 'primarily MPC' phase. She did a lot more stuff in the Kaoss and also Technics/cutting. Each of us had preferences, so those came through in the final product."

The album is available digitally and on 7-inch clear vinyl.

For more information, visit jugoandrada.com or email jugoandradarecords@gmail.com.

