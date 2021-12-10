Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable names officers, board members

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, a council representing the Region's construction industry, named its executive officers and board of directors for the next three years.

The NWIBRT consists of contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and property owners in Northwest Indiana who work together to improve construction safety and quality in the Region. It features representatives from a number of industries, including some of the Region's leading companies as they often undertake some of the largest construction projects in the area.

The RoundTables 2022-2024 executive officers include Chairman Joseph Lampert of Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor, Vice Chairman Robert Joseph of ArcelorMittal R&D, Treasurer Tim Ross of Franciscan Health, Secretary Dewey Pearman of the Construction Advancement Foundation and Legal Counsel Jim Jorgensen of Hoeppner Wagner & Evans.

Andrea Pearman of Diversified Marketing Strategies serves as executive director.