Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable names officers, board members

The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, a council representing the Region's construction industry, named its executive officers and board of directors for the next three years.
The NWIBRT consists of contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and property owners in Northwest Indiana who work together to improve construction safety and quality in the Region. It features representatives from a number of industries, including some of the Region's leading companies as they often undertake some of the largest construction projects in the area.
The RoundTables 2022-2024 executive officers include Chairman Joseph Lampert of Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor, Vice Chairman Robert Joseph of ArcelorMittal R&D, Treasurer Tim Ross of Franciscan Health, Secretary Dewey Pearman of the Construction Advancement Foundation and Legal Counsel Jim Jorgensen of Hoeppner Wagner & Evans.
Andrea Pearman of Diversified Marketing Strategies serves as executive director.
The Board of Directors for the three-year term includes Tish Roach of BCRC Building and Construction Resource Center, Chris Ketterer and Ryan Soultz of Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa, Tamera Lienhart and Justin Little of BP, Rick Foor and Eric Koch of Cargill, Chris Shabi and Colleen Watson of Cleveland Cliffs Burns Harbor, Sarah Ahlborn of Cleveland Cliffs Indiana Harbor, and the Construction Advancement Foundation's Jim Arendas and Kevin Comerford.
It also includes First Midwest Bank's Paul Beneturski, Franciscan Health's Richard Peltier and Joe Coar, Ivy Tech Community College Valparaiso's Aco Sikoski and Kathleen Neary, NIPSCO's Adam Fauth and Donald Bull, Porter County Career and Technical Education's Audra Peterson, Ports of Indiana Burns Harbor Director Ryan McCoy, Purdue Northwest's Tom Dobrowski and Jacob Lenson, Steel Cities Steels' Chris Vangel, U.S. Steel's Matt Story and Urschel Laboratories' Dan Marchetti.