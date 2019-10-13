Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable to offer gas hazard training

Northwest Indiana companies and construction professionals can learn about the latest developments with gas hazards and gas detection technology at an upcoming workplace safety seminar in Hammond.
The Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable, an association of many of Northwest Indiana's leading construction and industrial companies, plans to host its annual fall safety seminar from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Purdue University Northwest campus in Hammond.
Pete Engelbert of Job Safety Associates and Jim Moody of Industrial Scientific will discuss gas hazards, sensors, live monitoring, peer-to-peer communication, new technologies in gas detection, and sampling techniques that include gas stratification and pocketing.
The presentation is aimed at project managers, safety managers, field-level supervisors, and health, safety and environmental managers. It's being sponsored by Construction Advancement Foundation, Brock Industrial, Pekron Consulting and Total Safety.
You have free articles remaining.
Breakfast will be offered at 7 a.m., and there also will be a meet-and-greet with vendors.
The event costs $10 for NWIBRT members and $25 for non-members. It's free for students.
For more information or to register, visit nwibrt.org/event/fall-seminar-gas-detection/.