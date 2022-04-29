Northwest Indiana Center for Bariatric Surgery gets national accreditation

Methodist Hospitals Northwest Indiana Center for Bariatric Surgery attained accreditation from the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

It got the national accreditation for meeting the highest standards of safety and quality for patients seeking surgical treatment for obesity.

“The Northwest Indiana Center for Bariatric Surgery at Methodist Hospitals is proud to announce that we have received full Comprehensive Center accreditation by the American College of Surgeons Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation, and Quality Improvement Program,” said James Siatras, the metabolic and bariatric surgery director at Methodist Hospitals.

The American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery partnered to create and administer the nationwide program, which aims to improve the outcomes of patients with obesity. The program recognizes multidisciplinary medical care that includes both preoperative and postoperative care.

“Receiving the Comprehensive Center designation demonstrates our commitment to consistently deliver high-quality bariatric surgical care, comprehensive services, and positive patient outcomes. We are proud to have earned this recognition for the excellence of our bariatric program, and I want to thank the many people throughout the Methodist family whose efforts have made it possible,” Siatras said.

Obesity affects an estimated 93 million adults in the United States, increasing the risk of mortality and conditions like type 2 diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and cancer. Bariatric surgery is one treatment path.

Methodist’s Center for Bariatric Surgery earned the accreditation by meeting criteria for staffing, training, infrastructure and patient care.

“Methodist Hospitals is committed to bringing the residents of Northwest Indiana the very best in technology, services and care, and we are proud to be awarded the designation as a Comprehensive Center for bariatric surgery,” said Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President and CEO.

