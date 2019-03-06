Northwest Indiana communities rank among best cities for money management

Munster, Schererville, Highland, Valparaiso, Crown Point and other Northwest Indiana communities ranked among the best in the country at managing money, while others did not fare as well.
The personal finance website WalletHub released its national report on 2019's Best & Worst Cities at Money Management. The study looked at median credit scores, credit card debt-to-income ratios, mortgage debt-to-income ratios, car loan debt-to-income ratios, student loan debt-to-income ratios, and the average number of late payments.
In the small cities category, Munster ranked 142nd nationally, Schererville 267th, Highland 422nd, Valparaiso 987th, Crown Point 1,025th, Michigan City 1,605th, Laporte 1,715th, Hobart 1,735th, East Chicago 1,774th, Gary 1,995th, Lansing 1,998th, Portage 2,047th, Hammond 2,079 and Merrillville 2,173rd.
No other Region communities were ranked in the report.
WalletHub compared more than 2,500 cities nationwide on 10 indicators of how well residents there handle their money, saying that few pick up the financial literacy skills needed to have "flawless credit and freedom from debt."
"A survey of consumer financial literacy reflects a growing need for financial instruction in U.S. households," WalletHub said in a press release. "Only 55 percent of adults, for instance, give their knowledge of personal finance high marks, and just two in five maintain a budget and keep an eye on their spending."