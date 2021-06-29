 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwest Indiana Community Action CEO plans to retire
alert urgent

Northwest Indiana Community Action CEO plans to retire

Northwest Indiana Community Action CEO plans to reitre

Gary Olund

 Marc Chase

Northwest Indiana Community Action President and CEO Gary Olund, an organizational leader with "a passionate commitment to improve lives," will retire in September after a nearly half-century-long career working to help the vulnerable and address various social issues.

Olund runs the state's largest combined Area Agency on Aging and Community Action Agency. The Schererville-based nonprofit social services organization, a member of INconnect Alliance, provides assistance to about 40,000 Hoosiers.

The group helps vulnerable children, those living in poverty, older adults, people with disabilities and those earning low wages with an array of services intended to strengthen independence.

0:46 WATCH NOW: NW Indiana ER & Hospital in Hammond marks first anniversary

Olund has been president and CEO of Northwest Indiana Community Action since 2003.

7:13 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford

Olund has worked for 45 years in nonprofits, largely in leadership roles. He keeps a framed quote above his desk reading “You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give."

The lifelong northern Indiana resident also advocated for at-risk children and families as executive vice president of the Family & Children’s Center in Mishawaka, Indiana. He also has held leadership roles at United Way of Saint Joseph County, and Prisoners and Community Together in Michigan City and Valparaiso. He has further served on a number of boards, including the Northwest Indiana Workforce Board.

He received the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest honor, in 2017 for his “distinguished service, humanity, and contributions to the community."

The board has convened a search committee to hire the next president and CEO, enlisting the help of Organizational Development Solutions, which is led by Desila Rosetti. The goal is to hire a new president and CEO by September.

Olund has pledged to help out during the transition.

+2 WATCH NOW: NWI Business Ins and Outs: Biggby Coffee, Barque, Second Wind and Emporium Arcade Bar open; burrito and pizza places close
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Steel production up 14.2% so far this year

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts