Northwest Indiana Community Action CEO plans to retire

Northwest Indiana Community Action President and CEO Gary Olund, an organizational leader with "a passionate commitment to improve lives," will retire in September after a nearly half-century-long career working to help the vulnerable and address various social issues.

Olund runs the state's largest combined Area Agency on Aging and Community Action Agency. The Schererville-based nonprofit social services organization, a member of INconnect Alliance, provides assistance to about 40,000 Hoosiers.

The group helps vulnerable children, those living in poverty, older adults, people with disabilities and those earning low wages with an array of services intended to strengthen independence.

Olund has been president and CEO of Northwest Indiana Community Action since 2003.

Olund has worked for 45 years in nonprofits, largely in leadership roles. He keeps a framed quote above his desk reading “You make a living by what you get. You make a life by what you give."