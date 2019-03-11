The groundhog poked his head up to start the new year and didn’t see any shadows of doom and gloom around, so he predicted another year of economic development bonanzas for Northwest Indiana.
And who can blame him? Area economic development pros expect another banner year for communities in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Lake County
“In 2018, site selection leads for Lake County were up in manufacturing and food processing and distribution, and 2019’s outlook is bright, especially in the transportation, distribution and logistics category, including e-commerce, warehousing and third party logistics,” said Karen Lauerman, president and CEO of the Lake County Economic Alliance.
LCEA works with communities throughout the county to facilitate private sector projects leading to job creation, private investment and increased assessed value. The LCEA assisted in the creation of more than 3,500 full-time jobs and nearly half a billion dollars of private investment in the county from 2015 to 2017 by setting meetings, taking and making calls, connecting people, building relationships, marketing the county, providing data analysis, identifying developable space and a host of other activities.
“Our role is to ensure that no opportunity passes by Lake County’s 19 communities and unincorporated areas,” Lauerman said. “Effective in 2019 the county commissioners formally recognized LCEA’s success and track record by providing sustainable funding for LCEA’s economic development efforts, leveraging public sector investment to attract private sector support, resulting in construction and full-time jobs and increased assessed value.”
Lauerman said the demand for industrial and commercial development remained strong as the new year began.
“Part of the reason is that companies are working hard to deliver products to consumers as quickly as possible,” she said. “This is resulting in increased opportunities for last-mile warehouses and distribution centers located close to heavily populated areas. Lake County and all of Northwest Indiana are ideally situated to take advantage of this.”
Lauerman said about 38 percent of the LCEA leads in 2018 fell into this category, and the LCEA expects to increase that percentage this year through various initiatives and outreach.
“While the LCEA had a solid 2018 identifying available land tracts for larger developments, 2019 is bringing more of the same through large and small remediation projects and land assembly. Right now, we are entertaining a number of inquiries from developers looking for brownfield projects that offer potential reuse in close proximity to the Illinois border. The tax and financial uncertainty in our neighboring state are drawing more attention to Lake County, and we must capitalize on those opportunities.
“The retail sector is going through an evolution or renaissance from a simple shopping trip to a shopping experience accentuated with mixed uses, such as dining, attractions, medical or lodging,” Lauerman said. “LCEA knows retail-centric communities need the support, and we will be connecting with retail, eatery and entertainment companies at conferences such as Retail LIVE and RECON.
“This is Lake County’s chance to capitalize on brands reinvigorating their stores, ramping up experiences to ensure the convergence of physical and digital purchasing, meaning 'clicks impact bricks' and vice versa.”
Among the projects coming to fruition this year is the Digital Crossroads data center in Hammond to be located in the old State Line Generating Plant. The first phase is a 105,000-square-foot, $40 million data center with a tech incubator and a greenhouse for Purdue University Northwest that is heated by waste heat from the facility. Ultimately, the 77-acre site will see $200 million in investment for a million square feet of server storage.
Other projects underway or planned in Lake County include Project Gateway phase I in East Chicago, an $80 million, million-square-foot speculative building expected to create a total of 1,000 jobs, and the Wynright Corp. plan for a $26 million, 320,400-square-foot building that will create 585 jobs.
Porter County
The picture is equally promising in Porter County where Rex Richards, president of the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce, said one aspect of the expected continued rapid growth for the city is the interest shown in living downtown. That has resulted in two major projects in the downtown area.
One is a 12-unit apartment building on Franklin Street across from the police station. Called Vale View, it will have commercial space on the first level. The second is a 40-unit townhome development called St. Paul Square at the intersection of Campbell and Chicago Streets. It will have four buildings with two- and three-bedroom units, which Richards said is attracting residents from the Chicago area in Illinois.
Other residential developments are being built on Joliet Road and on Hayes Leonard Road, but commercial uses remain strong, including in the downtown where one restaurant wants to expand to offer rooftop dining. Richards said the addition of the Meijer store to Porter’s Vale Shopping Center has increased regional shopping traffic to the city.
“Valparaiso is now a regional trading center drawing shoppers from LaPorte, Lake, Starke, Jasper and Cook counties,” he said. “Another significant economic generator for Valparaiso is the growing medical business. The medical facilities of Porter Health Care, St. Mary’s and the Franciscan Group are increasingly dominating the local economy.
“Health care jobs of all types, especially nursing, are in great demand,” Richards said. “The influx of senior center homes providing medical care and housing for our elderly population are another major growth component to our economy.”
Portage has seen even better economic news in recent months. After landing five new businesses bringing more than 300 new jobs and about $50 million in investments in the Ameriplex Industrial Park, the city is looking forward to the construction of a new North Shore Health Systems clinic this year that will replace and double the size of the existing clinic, adding more than 100 jobs by the time it is full developed.
Andy Maletta, Portage’s economic development director and executive director of the Portage Economic Development Corp., said recently the city is close to landing a couple more major projects.
“The shipping port, highways and rail access are attracting them,” Maletta said.
The outlook for residential construction is equally optimistic thanks to a couple of new subdivisions, while The Promenade at Founders Square is bringing more businesses to the downtown. The Promenade will have nine buildings with retail on the first level and apartments above.
“Our forecast is that this will continue,” Maletta said. “We’ve got people in here every day with plans or concepts.”
LaPorte County
With two new hospitals being built in the city of LaPorte with a total investment of $125 million, it’s no wonder Bert Cook, executive director of the Greater LaPorte Economic Development Corp., is optimistic about the economic development picture for the coming year.
“LaPorte Hospital is the city‘s largest employer, and seeing them make such a sizable investment is a comforting statement,” Cook said.
The other hospital is being built is the Beacon Franciscan Hospital. Altogether, the city is expecting a total of $180 million in new projects in the coming year.
Cook said major residential development projects are expected to fill a couple of major gaps in the city’s housing inventory. One is the $30 million, 200-unit high-end apartment complex being planned by Flaherty and Collins. Cook said it will provide “the type of housing the younger generation is desirous of with a lot of amenities, and they don’t have maintenance.”
Amenities the developer has included in similar projects around the nation, including in Valparaiso, are a salt water pool, a fitness center and a lot of common spaces. Another project, Legacy Hills, is a $3 million development that will provide 14 town homes, which Cook said the city also needs.
On the industrial side, Cook said Arconic Power and Propulsion is continuing to expand and add people and could take over the leadership from LaPorte Hospital as the city’s biggest employer. American Licorice is another company experiencing growth, as is American Renolit, which is finishing the installation of $30 million in new equipment.
“The market still seems to be good,” Cook said. “We had a very solid year and everyone seems to be optimistic for continued strength in the economy.”
Tony Rodriguez, the county’s economic development director, said the new year kicked off right for the rest of the county with the opening of the new $174 million, 120-bed Franciscan Alliance hospital in Michigan City at the intersection of I-90 and Ind. 421.
Another big project was Northpoint Development‘s acquisition of the former Roundey’s food distribution center in Westville. The 680,000-square-foot facility is looking for more tenants after signing Dollar General to use 300,000 square feet as its distribution center for the Northwest Indiana area. Dollar General is investing $8.5 million in the technology to automate it, and the company expects to have 80 full-time jobs.
Rodriguez said the county’s biggest project for the year is working toward providing broadband accessibility to areas without it.
“We are looking for the gaps in service to maximize our efforts on ways to deploy connectivity,” he said. “We hope to learn from St. Joseph and Porter counties (which recently did the same thing), and we hope to partner with Microsoft and others. Among the things this will do is allow the schools to have e-learning. We hope to identify the areas that need it this year and come up with the solutions.”
Sounds like the groundhog got it right.